Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top bowling performances on November 5

Three matches of Elite Group A happened on the second day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 in Lucknow. Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Pondicherry, Maharashtra and Goa were in action. Defending champions Tamil Nadu rose to top spot in the points table by winning a close match against Odisha by one run.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra squad defeated Punjab at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to open their account in the standings. Meanwhile, Goa beat Pondicherry by nine runs to attain fourth spot in the Elite Group A standings.

Batters and bowlers equally dominated the second day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Here are the top three bowling performances from the three Elite Group A matches that happened yesterday.

3. T Natarajan - 2/38 vs. Odisha

T Natarajan played a vital role in Tamil Nadu's one-run victory against Odisha in Lucknow. The left-arm pacer did concede 38 runs in his four overs, but he took two crucial overs at the death.

Natarajan first dismissed the well-set Subhransu Senapati when he was batting on 67. In the final over, Natarajan kept his nerve and bowled a perfect yorker to rattle Sarbeswar Mohanty's stumps.

The match went down to the wire, but Natarajan brought his experience to the fore. He ensured that Tamil Nadu beat Odisha by one run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

2. Shrikant Wagh - 3/38 vs. Pondicherry

Shrikant Wagh bowled a match-winning spell of 3/38 in the battle between Pondicherry and Goa. The match took place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B. Wagh's three-wicket haul helped Goa defend a 162-run target against Pondicherry. With this win, Goa opened their account in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

The veteran bowler opened the bowling for Goa and dismissed Bharat Bhushan Sharma in the powerplay. Goa reduced Pondicherry to 19/4. But Paras Dogra then stitched up a 82-run fifth-wicket partnership with Pawan Deshpande to bring Pondicherry back into the match.

Shrikant Wagh broke the partnership in the 16th over by dismissing Deshpande. He dismissed M Viknesh for a golden duck soon after to complete his three-wicket haul. In the end, Goa beat Pondicherry by nine runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

1. Amit Yadav - 3/16 vs. Pondicherry

#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #Cricket Goa off-spinner Amit Yadav 4-2-16-3 achieves incredible feat of bowling 2 consecutive maiden overs in which he picked 3 wickets, after opening with the new ball against Pondicherry. Amit Making a comeback into Goa side after 3 years. Goa off-spinner Amit Yadav 4-2-16-3 achieves incredible feat of bowling 2 consecutive maiden overs in which he picked 3 wickets, after opening with the new ball against Pondicherry. Amit Making a comeback into Goa side after 3 years. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #Cricket

Amit Yadav was the hero for Goa in their first win of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The off-spin bowler bowled two maiden overs in the powerplay of Pondicherry's innings and picked up three wickets in those 12 deliveries.

Yadav sent opposition captain Rohit D back to the dressing room on the first ball of the innings. Later in the same over, he took S Karthik's wicket. The off-spinner completed his three-wicket haul in the powerplay only by dismissing Sagar Trivedi.

His spell of 3/16 played a vital role in Goa's victory. Yadav received good support from his bowling partner Shrikant Wagh. The two Goa bowlers ensured their team won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match despite an unbeaten 84-run knock from Pondicherry's veteran batter Paras Dogra.

