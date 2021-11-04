Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group C: 3 top bowling performances

The opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 witnessed some exemplary performances with both bat and ball across venues. The Group C fixtures saw Rajasthan go up against Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh lock horns with Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir play Andhra. All the matches took place in Vadodara on Thursday.
Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra began their campaign on a winning note. We take a look at the top 3 bowling performances from the Group C matches.
#3. Harshal Patel
The Haryana captain, who won the Purple cap in the recently concluded IPL 2021, continued his good run with the ball against Himachal Pradesh.
Harshal bowled a steady line to return figures of 3/27 from his four overs, including 12 dot deliveries. The pacer kept things quiet from one end to build pressure and Himachal were restricted to 145/9.
Haryana won by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare. Himanshu Rana struck an unbeaten 58-ball 87.
#2. Cheepurapalli Stephen
In a high-scoring match, left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen took 3/33 to help Andhra beat Jammu & Kashmir by 36 runs.
Opting to bat, Andhra rode on a solid top-order performance to post a commanding 198/1. Stephen took the the crucial wickets of Abdul Samad and J&K captain Shubham Pundir to break the middle-order. KV Sasikanth chipped in with two wickets as J&K were restricted to 162/8.
#1. Tanveer Ul-Haq
The left-arm pacer (4-0-18-2) starred with the ball as Rajasthan managed to restrict Jharkhand to 146/5. Opening the attack, Tanveer bowled splendidly in the powerplay and picked up the crucial wickets of Utkarsh Singh and Virat Singh to shake up the top-order.
Deepak Hooda hit a 39-ball 75 not out to lead Rajasthan to a six-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.