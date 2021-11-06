Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will face each other at the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Vadodara as part of the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh registered a lone win in the two matches they have played so far. Their journey started against Haryana where they lost by eight wickets. They later defeated Jharkhand by seven runs and looked in decent touch.

It will be interesting to watch their performance going into the next encounter. Nikhil Gangta was brilliant in both games on the batting front. From the bowling side, Rishi Dhawan came up with some good returns.

If there is something that's going well for Rajasthan, it will be Deepak Hooda's inclusion in their squad for this season. The infamous batter made a mark with two match-winning knocks for Rajasthan and kept his side on top of the table.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tanveer Ul Haq, Aniket Choudhary, and Ravi Bishnoi highlight the bowling front for Rajasthan and they rarely miss their lines and lengths.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Round III, Elite Group C

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Weather Report

Humidity is one big concern for both teams as the contest is a noon game. The temperature will go past 35 degrees Celsius and it will be tough for both batters and bowlers to put up impressive performances.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The Reliance Stadium in Vadodara consistently supports both batters and bowlers with the first innings score hovering around 150. Bowlers will need to toil hard in the second innings as things turn out to be quite tough for pacers.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Nikhil Gangta is on a roll with the willow for HP. Alongside him, Rishi Dhawan will be a performer to watch out for with both bat and ball.

Probable XI: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi

Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda has already scored two match-winning knocks after Rajasthan lost early wickets. Mahipal Lomror also came up with a good knock in one of the games. Rajasthan also has one of the best bowling attacks.

Probable XI: Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Meneria, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Suraj Ahuja, Shubham Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Rajasthan are in red hot form with their bowlers dominating the opposition right from the first ball of the game. It will be tough for Himachal's batters to attack Rajasthan bowlers. Rajasthan will enter this contest as strong favorites.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Nikhil Gangta to score 50 or more runs against Rajasthan? Yes No 0 votes so far