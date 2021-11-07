Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Jammu & Kashmir will square off against Himachal Pradesh in Round 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday, November 8, at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Both teams have won only one of their three matches so far. With four points in their kitty, Jammu & Kashmir are above Himachal Pradesh, courtesy of a superior NRR.

The Jammu & Kashmir unit returned to winning ways two back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh are coming into this fixture after a loss against Rajasthan in their previous game.

A spot in the quarter-finals for both teams could be determined by the outcome of this game, which could be a cracker.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th, 2021, Monday; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The Reliance Stadium in Vadodara has something on offer for both batters and bowlers. The score generally hovers around 150 runs. Bowlers will need to toil hard in the second innings, with things especially tough for the pacers.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

High temperature might be a concern for the players, as it’s an afternoon game. The temperature could go past 35 degrees Celsius, so the players will have to sweat under the heat to deliver match-winning performances on the day.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Probable 11s

Jammu & Kashmir

As per what we have seen in the last three outings of Jammu & Kashmir, their batting unit has looked good, with all their batters contributing at some stage or the other. With the likes of Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik and Parvez Rasool, the bowling unit seems to have covered all their bases too.

Probable 11: Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir (c), Henan Nazir, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Ian Dev Singh (wk), Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Manzoor Dar.

Himachal Pradesh

Both the batting and bowling units have not clicked cohesively in their last three games.But it is unlikely the management will make any change in the XI for this game against Jammu & Kashmir.

Probable 11: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Nitn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

The match could be a thrilling one, with both teams going all out for victory. The race to the quarter-finals will make this contest even more exciting. Both teams haven’t been their best in all three games they have played so far. But with the winning momentum with Jammu & Kashmir, they might just pip Himachal Pradesh in this game on Monday.

