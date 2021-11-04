Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In a Round II Elite Group C game in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir will take on Rajasthan at the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Vadodara on Friday.

Rajasthan started their campaign with a win over Jharkhand. After winning the toss, they restricted Jharkhand to 146-5 in their allotted twenty overs. Tanveer Ul Haq and Aniket Choudhary took two wickets apiece.

Rajasthan, in response, took 17.3 overs to chase down the total. Deepak Hooda stole the limelight with the willow, scoring an unbeaten 75-run knock off just 39 balls. They would look to continue their winning momentum in their next game.

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, started their campaign on a losing note, against Andhra. Andhra posted 198-1 in their allotted twenty overs, thanks to top knocks from KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar. Mujtaba Yousuf was the lone wicket-taker for J&K. In response, J&K only managed 162-8.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan.

Date and Time: November 5, 2021, Friday; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Weather Report

There is a lot of humidity during the morning matches, so players will need to be wary of exhaustion. The temperature is expected to hover around 30-35 degrees Celsius, and there is unlikely to be any interruptions.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The Reliance Cricket Stadium has had a flat track in past games. Batters should enjoy batting on this surface, but bowlers will need to toil hard to pick up wickets. As the game progresses, there could be some assistance to the bowlers, particularly spinners.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Jammu and Kashmir

Umran Malik, after a successful IPL season, is all set to take part in this game. Abdul Samad and Parvez Rasool are other big names in the Jammu and Kashmir XI.

Probable XI

Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Singh Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Ian Chauhan, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Yudhvir Singh, Manzoor Dar.

Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda shifted his base to Rajasthan this season, and he lived up to expectations with a match-winning knock. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is one of the bowlers to watch out for in this game, thanks to his raw pace.

Probable XI

Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Suraj Ahuja.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Rajasthan have a lot of talented and experienced players. They will look to assert their ascendancy against the relatively weak and inexperienced Jammu and Kashmir side. The Ashok Menaria-led team will likely continue their winning start to the season.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Abdul Samad to finish his innings with a strike rate of 150+? Yes No 0 votes so far