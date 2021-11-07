Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will be searching for their first victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 as they meet Haryana in their next game on Monday.

Haryana are second in Elite Group C with two wins and one loss in three matches. They started the new season with a bang with back-to-back wins. However, Haryana faced a shock defeat against Jammu & Kashmir in the third match. Haryana must win both of their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the race to the knockouts.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, are last in Elite Group C after losing both of their first two matches against Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. It is a must-win game for them as another loss here will effectively end their campaign.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th, 2021, Monday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Jharkhand vs Haryana Pitch Report

The Reliance Stadium has a sporting wicket to offer with something in it for batters as well as bowlers. The new ball might move around, but the batting gets easier with time. The side winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Weather Forecast

There could be some cloud cover in Vadodara on Monday, but the chances of rain are negligible. The temperature is expected to hover between 21 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Probable 11s

Jharkhand

After losing the first match convincingly, Jharkhand managed to put up a fight in the last game against Himachal Pradesh. They are likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing 11.

Probable XI: Kumar Kushagra (WK), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwari, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar, Anand Singh, and Kaushal Singh

Haryana

Haryana have fielded the same playing 11 in all three matches so far. No changes are expected in their strategy in this game as well.

Probable XI: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel (C), Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Jaideep Bhambhu, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sumit Kumar

Jharkhand vs Haryana Match Prediction

Haryana might have stuttered against Jammu & Kashmir, but there is a massive gulf in quality between the two sides. Barring the last game, their batting unit has done well so far. There is also no doubt about the quality of their bowling.

Prediction: Haryana are likely to win this game easily.

Jharkhand vs Haryana TV and Online Streaming

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

