Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh will take on each other in Round II, Elite Group C matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on November 6, Saturday.

Jharkhand started the tournament on a bad note as they lost their first encounter by six wickets against Rajasthan. Kumar Deobrat was the lone shining light with a 51-run knock. Saurabh Tiwary scored a 43-run knock and helped Jharkhand post 146/5 in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan took 17.2 overs to chase down the total.

Himachal Pradesh also had a similar story against Haryana. They lost their first encounter by eight wickets. Batting first, Himachal posted 145/9 in 20 overs thanks to Nikhil Gangta's 52-run knock. In response, Himanshu Rana scored an unbeaten 87-run knock and helped the team chase down the total in 17.4 overs.

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh

Date and Time: November 5, 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

Vadodara weather is good for a bat-ball game. However, there will be a lot of humidity with temperatures hovering around 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The venue will largely support bowlers with scores of 140-150 being posted in the first innings. Teams batting second would love to chase down the total. Batting first has been pretty tough on this surface.

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Kumar Deobrat and Saurabh Tiwary, the skipper, are the key players for Jharkhand in the XI from the batting front. Monu Kumar and Utkarsh Singh will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Deobrat, Rahul Shukla, Monu Singh, Vivek Tiwari, Kumar Kushagra, K R Singh

Himachal Pradesh

Nikhil Gangta was the lone shining light with the willow for Himachal as he scored a 52-run knock. Rishi Dhawan and Pankaj Jaiswal took one wicket each.

Probable XI

Vaibhav G Arora, D B Rangi, Mayank Dagar, P P Jaswal, S G Arora, A S Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, A K Rana, A P Vashisht, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Jharkhand are a better team than the performance they displayed in their first encounter. Fans can trust them to bounce back in this encounter with a lot of match-winners coming with collective performances.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win this encounter

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A

Live-stream: Hotstar

