Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Baroda: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

Karnataka and Baroda will take on each other on November 8, Monday in Round IV of Elite Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Karnataka are on a roll this season with a hat-trick of wins. They have been completely unstoppable, having registered wins over Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, and Services. They will be looking to add more wins and qualify for the knockout phase.

For Karnataka, Manish Pandey has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66, with the highest score being 84. On the bowling front, KC Cariappa has picked up five wickets in three encounters.

Baroda are missing Deepak Hooda's services on the batting front as they have registered two defeats in three matches.

They started the competition with back-to-back losses against Services and Bengal. However, they bounced back in style to defeat Chhattisgarh by six wickets.

Ninad Rathva and Krunal Pandya have picked up six wickets each and are leading the bowling charts for Baroda this season. On the batting front, there have been no standout individual performances, emphasizing it as their weakness.

Karnataka vs Baroda Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Baroda, Round IV, Elite Group B

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Karnataka vs Baroda Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati is a bit on the humid side with temperatures hovering over 33 degrees Celsius. Batters will find it tough to rotate strike with scorching heat predicted in the forecast.

Karnataka vs Baroda Pitch Report

Four out of six matches at this venue have been won by teams batting first. Scores above 150 will be tough for the chasing sides. Spin bowlers would extract a lot of help from this surface.

Karnataka vs Baroda Probable XIs

Karnataka

Karnataka have some of the best top-order batters, with Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey in the lineup. With the ball, they have KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna and others who can create a lot of impact.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, BR Sharath, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Baroda

Baroda's batters have been failing collectively and the side has not been able to find an adequate replacement for Deepak Hooda. Ninad Rathva has been the lone shining light with both bat and ball for Baroda.

Probable XI: Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Parth Kohli, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Ansh Patel

Karnataka vs Baroda Prediction

Karnataka seem unstoppable at the moment, and it will need some strong effort from Baroda collectively to bring them down.

The former side have a lot of in-form batters and their bowlers are also finding the right lines and lengths. Karnataka's overall strength and momentum should help them win this match.

