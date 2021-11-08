Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Bengal: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Karnataka square off against Bengal in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Karnataka are having a good run in the tournament so far and won their previous game against Baroda as well. Bowling first, the bowlers did a great job of keeping Baroda restricted to 134/7 at the end of their innings.

Devdutt Padikkal struck a fifty, and along with contributions from Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair, Karnataka chased down the target in 19.1 overs with seven wickets at their disposal. It was a good all-round show from Karnataka with both the bat and the ball.

Bengal, meanwhile, are coming into this contest on the back of a commanding nine-wicket win over Services. Bowling first, they restricted Services to just 90/8 from 20 overs in an all-round bowling display.

The batters then made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just 10.5 overs, losing a single wicket. Skipper Sudip Chatterjee led from the front with a quick-fire fifty. Just like Karnataka, Bengal did well in all departments in the match.

With both teams having won their last games, this will be an interesting contest.

Karnataka vs Bengal Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Bengal, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9 2021, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Karnataka vs Bengal Pitch Report

The pitch at Nehru Stadium is a balanced one with equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. Runs can be chased on this surface, and the team that wins the toss should look to bowl first. 160-170 should be a competitive total on this wicket.

Karnataka vs Bengal Weather Forecast

There will be sunshine, and the weather will be clear for the entire match period. There are no predictions of rain as well. Temperatures are likely to range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka vs Bengal Probable 11s

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 56 runs off 47 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal (28) and Karun Nair (36) also made valuable contributions in the chase. Earlier, Vijayakumar Vyshak and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up two wickets, while Jagadeesa Suchith and Prasidh Krishna scalped one apiece.

Probable 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aniruddha, BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Jagadeesa Sucith, K C Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Bengal

Pradipta Pramanik was the pick of the bowlers last time around with figures of 2/16 with the rest chipping in. Skipper Sudip Chatterjee scored a blazing 28-ball 50, while Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 32 to close out the game against Services comfortably.

Probable 11: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz, Akash Deep, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal.

Karnataka vs Bengal Match Prediction

Both teams registered convincing wins in their most recent matches and will be keen to continue their winning run. A good contest between the bat and the ball is thus on the cards.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

