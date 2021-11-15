Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Saurashtra: Probable XI, match prediction, live telecast, weather forecast and pitch report

Karnataka will square off against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Pre Quarter Final 2 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 16th.

Karnataka finished second in the Elite Group B table with 16 points. They have won four out of their five matches in the competition so far. Karnataka lost their previous game against Bengal by seven wickets. They could only muster 134/8 batting first in the match.

Manish Pandey and Karun Nair were the only substantial scorers for Karnataka in the innings. The team total was understandably insufficient as Bengal scaled the target down in 18 overs. They lost only three wickets, winning the game comfortably in the end.

On the other hand, Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group E. They also won four out of their five games, accumulating 16 points. Saurashtra are coming off a win over Delhi. Riding on a brilliant unbeaten half-century from Sheldon Jackson, they posted 166/6 on the board.

Saurashtra then restricted Delhi to 153/5, winning by 13 runs in the end.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Pre-Quarter Final 2 , Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 16, 2021, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The last five games at this venue have been won by teams chasing. Matches have generally been low scoring with an odd high scoring game. Batting first has not been easy on this track. Teams would like to go by the trend and look to chase. However, putting runs on the board is not a bad option in a knockout match.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for the entire duration of the match. There is no rain prediction. Temperatures will vary between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Probable 11s

Karnataka

Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey has top-scored for the side with 172 runs from five games. Karun Nair has scored 158 runs, becoming the second highest scorer. Krishnappa Gowtham, with seven, and K.C. Cariappa, with six wickets, have been their most successful bowlers so far this season.

Probable 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aniruddha, BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Jagadeesa Sucith, K C Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson has been in brilliant form, scoring 221 runs from five games for Saurashtra. Prerak Mankad, with 161 runs, has also had a good run with the bat. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat has led from the front with the ball, picking up nine wickets. Chetan Sakariya has been their second highest wicket-taker with eight scalps.

Probable 11: Himalaya B, A V Vasavada, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (C), D A Jadeja, K D Patel, Chetan Sakariya.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Karnataka have lost their previous game coming into this match. Saurashtra are coming off a win and have momentum on their side. Both teams have been equally good in the tournament though.

However, Karnataka have won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice in the last three editions and know how to handle pressure. This should be an even and exciting contest on the cards.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this match.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

