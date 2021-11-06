Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Karnataka vs Services: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

This upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will see Karnataka lock horns with Services at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on November 6, Saturday.

Karnataka registered two back-to-back wins over Mumbai and Chattisgarh by nine runs and four wickets respectively. IPL stars Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey came up with impressive knocks with the willow.

On the bowling front, Krishnappa Gowtham and KC Cariappa did exceptional work for Karnataka. The team from the South have an exceptional arsenal on all three fronts and will be keen to add more victories to their record.

Service impressed fans with their performance against Baroda in their opening encounter. However, they failed to keep their winning momentum against Mumbai and lost the game by 17 runs.

Rajat Paliwal was brilliant in both matches with 23 and 64 runs. He was the lone shining light with the willow for Services. However, they had good bowling performances. Services will need to bounce back quickly before it gets too late for them in the competition.

Karnataka vs Services Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Services, Round III, Elite Group B

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Karnataka vs Services Weather Report

There will be no rain interruption during the encounter. Both sides will love to have a bat-ball contest with 25 degrees Celsius being the average temperature at the venue.

Karnataka vs Services Pitch Report

There will be an even contest between bat and ball at this venue. The team batting first will have a fair share of dominance right from the first ball. A lot of humidity might make the game interesting as it is a morning fixture.

Karnataka vs Services Probable XIs

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for Karnataka while Karun Nair and Manish Pandey will take the middle-order spots. Krishnappa Gowtham is the all-rounder to watch out for.

Probable XI: M Prasidh Krishna, B R Sharath (W), Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Gowtham K, KC Cariappa, Mayank Agarwal, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha, Vidyadhar Patil

Services

The Rahul Singh-led Services side has had mixed results so far. Rajat Paliwal has been the lone performer with the willow for them. They will need collective performances from their batting department to improve their results.

Probable XI: V U Yadav, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Tanwar, Rahul Singh Gahlaut (C), Rajat Paliwal, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Lakhan Singh, Mohit Ahlawat (W), Amit Pachhara, N Yadav, Ravi Chauhan

Karnataka vs Services Match Prediction

Karnataka are dominating the proceedings with batters and bowlers equally producing match-winning performances. Services, on the other hand, are a bit inconsistent on their batting front.

