Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming details for matches on Day 3, November 6th

After two days full of exciting contests, we're all set to enter the third round of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Vidarbha, Tripura, Meghalaya, Hyderabad, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the 11 teams which haven't lost a single game in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Railways, Baroda, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, J & K and Puducherry are yet to open their accounts in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will be knocked out of the tournament if they fail to register a victory in any of their remaining matches.

The other teams have one win and one loss each thus far this season. With three rounds of matches left, all teams will strive hard to make it to the knockout stage.

The sides finishing atop the table from Groups A, B, C, D and E will progress to the quarter-finals. The teams that finish second in Groups A, B, C, D and E, as well as the side that finishes first in the Plate Group, will play the preliminary quarter-finals match.

Live streaming details for Day 3 matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Not all matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be streamed for fans in India. Three select matches will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, while fans will be able to follow the live scores of all 19 matches on Sportskeeda here.

The three matches being streamed on Day 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are as follows:

Punjab vs Goa at 8:30 AM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Himachal vs Rajasthan at 12:00 PM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Tamil Nadu vs Pondicherry at 1:00 PM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

