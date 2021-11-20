Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming & telecast details for semi-final matches, November 20th

We're all set for the semi-final stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, which will take place on November 20.

Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Vidarbha are the four teams who will compete in this stage of the competition. A total of two matches will take place on Saturday, with the winners of each match getting a chance to win the trophy in the final.

Tamil Nadu are the defending champions of the competition and will surely want to win the trophy this season. However, the other three teams also have the firepower in their ranks to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu will take on Hyderabad in the first semi-final match, while Karnataka will lock horns with Vidarbha in the second semi-final fixture of the season. Both matches will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Here are the live streaming & telecast details for Saturday's matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Live streaming & telecast details for semi-final matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

All two semi-final matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be streamed for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans will be able to follow the live scores of all matches on Sportskeeda here.

Pre-Quarter-Final 1: Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad at 8:30 AM (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD & Disney+ Hotstar.

Pre-Quarter-Final 2: Karnataka vs Vidarbha at 1:00 PM (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD & Disney+ Hotstar.

*Streaming for the above-mentioned matches will start 10 minutes prior to the game.

