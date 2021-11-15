Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Maharashtra will lock horns with Vidarbha in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both sides being table-toppers of their respective groups, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Maharashtra have won four of their five games and finished at the top of the table in Elite Group A. After suffering a loss in their opening game of the competition, Maharashtra rebounded strongly as they won their next four games to finish at the top of the table.

Maharashtra defeated Goa in their last group game. On the back of a brilliant century from Yash Nahar, Maharashtra posted 177 on the board, losing three wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Goa on 104, winning the game by 73 runs. The confident bunch will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, topped the Plate Group by winning all five of their games. They finished with 20 points to their name and qualified for the knockout stages. Vidarbha have won all their games comprehensively and will be brimming with confidence.

Vidarbha beat Sikkim comprehensively in their last group fixture. Batting first, Vidarbha posted a mammoth 205 on the board. The Sikkim batters succumbed to the scoreboard pressure as they could only manage to score 75 in their 20 overs. Vidarbha have been one of the sides to look forward to at the business end of the competition.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Pre-Quarter Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this track as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Yash Nahar, opening the batting, scored a sensational century. Ruturaj scored 44 to help Maharashtra post 177 on the board. Satyajeet Bachhav picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers. Ruturaj Gaikwad won’t be available for selection and we might see Rahul Tripathi make his way into the side.

Probable XI

Yash Nahar, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sunil Yadav, Divyang Himganekar

Vidarbha

Some good contributions from the batters helped them lay the foundation against Goa and Jitesh Sharma scored a quickfire fifty (54* off 20 balls) in the end to power Vidarbha to 205. Akshay Karnewar continued his good form with the ball by picking up four wickets. He will be eager to carry his form forward in the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Atharva Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Sanjay Raghunath, Sooraj Rai

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Both sides topped their respective groups and will be upbeat about their chances heading into the knockout stages. Both sides have won their last group fixtures and will come out all guns blazing in the pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Maharashtra look a well-settled side and should come out on top against Vidarbha.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Live Streaming

TV: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Kedar Jadhav to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far