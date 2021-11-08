Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Manipur vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Manipur square off against Mizoram in a Plate Group clash at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mulapadu on Tuesday.

Manipur haven’t had the best of times this season at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have played four games so far, managing to win only one. Manipur suffered a heavy loss against Vidarbha in their last game.

Batting first, Vidarbha posted a mammoth total on the board as Manipur’s bowlers failed to pick up wickets. Vidarbha ended their innings on 222, losing four wickets. What followed was a disappointing performance from the Manipur batters as they were bundled out on 55, losing the game by 167 runs.

Mizoram, too, are having a torrid time this season as they have played four games so far, losing all. They will be eager to finish the tournament on a high after they lost to Sikkim in their last game.

Batting first, Mizoram posted 109 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Sikkim’s openers chased down the total in the 18th over to hand another loss to Mizoram.

Manipur vs Mizoram Match Details:

Match: Manipur vs Mizoram, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 9th 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu

Manipur vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at ACA Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The spinners will play a major role as the game progresses. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Manipur vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mulapadu are expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It is likely to stay cloudy throughout the day.

Manipur vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Manipur

Kishan Singh picked up two wickets with the ball but other bowlers struggled as Vidarbha posted a massive total on the board. Only two batters managed to get into double figures as they were bundled out for 55. They need to put up a vastly-improved performance to finish the competition on a high.

Probable XI

Mehul Shreth, Kishan Singha, Homendro Meitei, Kshetrimayum Narisingh (c & wk), Thokchom Kishan, Somorjit Salam, Nitesh Sedai, Johnson Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Karnajit Yumnam, Sanatombaroy Laiphangbam

Mizoram

Skipper Uday Kaul top-scored with 69, helping his side get over the 100-run mark. The bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket as Sikkim chased down the total in the 18th over. Mizoram need to be at their best to come out on top against Manipur.

Probable XI

Lalhruaizela, Uday Kaul (c & wk), Taruwar Kohli, Iqbal Abdulla, Lalhruai Ralte, Vikash Kumar, Dika Ralte, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Bobby Zothansanga, C Lalrinsanga

Manipur vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their previous games. Manipur have won a single game so far whereas Mizoram are yet to win any. Both sides will be looking to finish the competition on a winning note.

Manipur look a well-balanced unit and should come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Manipur to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

