Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

It’s going to be Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh in the Round V, Plate Group match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri on November 9.

Meghalaya has been in decent form with three wins and just one defeat so far in the plate group. They are amongst the top teams in their group and would love to eye the knockout stage and add more wins.

For Meghalaya, Kishan Lyngdoh has been in brilliant form as he scored 165 runs in four innings with the best being an unbeaten 85-run knock. CG Khurana has also been in good touch with the willow for the side with 148 runs in four innings. With the ball, Meghalaya need more match winners to step up and win games.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh have been in disastrous form with both bat and ball. They are yet to win a match in this tournament and their highest team score is just 128. Arunachal Pradesh need to turn the tables before it gets too late for the side.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round V, Plate Group

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Report

There is a rainfall alert at the venue on this matchday due to the floods in nearby areas.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue produced a 222-run total in the first innings. However, bowling in the second innings becomes quite easy with the batters struggling to rotate the strike. It will be an interesting game between bat and ball.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Meghalaya

Kishan Lyngdoh and Chirag Khurana, the side's openers, have been in exceptional form for the side. A lot will depend on their form going into this encounter.

Probable XI: Chirag Khurana, Kishan Lyngdoh, Larry Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Punit Bisht (c, wk), Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Dippu Sangma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Yogesh Tiwari, Hemant Phukan

Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria needs to come up with some inspirational leadership tactics to up the team’s spirit. There are rare performances from the Arunachal Pradesh team.

Probable XI: Techi Doria (c), Song Tacho, Tana Tatar, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Nazeeb Saiyed, Vijay Rao, Akhilesh Sahani, Rajesh Bishnoi, Myendung Singpho, Karkir Taye, Yab Niya

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction

Meghalaya has been in complete control of the proceedings despite losing one encounter in the middle of the tournament. They would love to add more victories without losing control going forward. Fans expect them to continue their winning momentum.

