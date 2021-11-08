Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Odisha vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Odisha and Puducherry will conclude their respective campaigns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 as the two sides meet on Tuesday morning.
Puducherry have had a terrible run in the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the Elite Group A points table. They have lost all four games they have played thus far.
Odisha, on the other hand, have also failed to get going. After winning their opening game, they lost the next three matches to crash out of the competition.
Odisha vs Puducherry Match Details
Match: Odisha vs Puducherry, Round 5, Elite Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22
Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Odisha vs Puducherry Pitch Report
It is a decent strip to bat on as the surface is flat. The bowl is likely to move in the air in the first few hours of the morning. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.
Odisha vs Puducherry Weather Forecast
A bright sunny day is expected in Lucknow on Tuesday, and the precipitation chances are only 10%. The temperature is expected to stay between 15 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Odisha vs Puducherry Probable XIs
Odisha
Ashish Rai had a tough time handling the ball in the last game. Pappu Roy could replace him in the playing eleven.
Probable XI: Rajesh Dhupar (C & WK), Anshuman Rath, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Raut, Bikash Rout, Prayash Singh, Debabrata Pradhan, Ashish Rai/Pappu Roy, Jayanta Behera
Puducherry
Puducherry could decide to give some game time to their fringe players on the bench. Pavan Deshpande might find a place in the playing eleven in place of Premraju Rajavelu.
Probable XI: Sagar Trivedi, Ragupathy (WK), Damodaren Rohit (C), Sagar Udeshi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Paras Dogra, Logesh Prabagaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Raghu Sharma, Suboth Bhati, Premraj Rajavelu/Pavan Deshpande
Odisha vs Puducherry Match Prediction
Both teams have struggled to get positive results in the middle. Both sides have been dominated by their opponents. However, Odisha still managed to get one win under their belt against Goa. They will feel confident of getting their 2nd win in the competition before signing off.
Prediction: Odisha are likely to win this encounter.
Odisha vs Puducherry live telecast details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar
