Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Goa: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Punjab will square off against Goa in Round III of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this encounter.

After getting off to a winning start to the competition, Punjab failed to carry their winning momentum forward as they suffered a loss against Maharashtra in the following game.

It was a disappointing showing from the batters after being asked to bat first. They could only manage to score 137 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers tried hard but couldn’t defend the total as Maharashtra won the game by seven wickets in the 18th over.

Meanwhile, Goa lost their opening game against Odisha but bounced back to beat Puducherry in their next match. Batting first, Goa posted 161 in their 20 overs, thanks to a good innings from Aditya Kaushik.

The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Puducherry to 152, winning the game by nine runs. It was a closely-fought contest but the bowlers from Goa held their nerves to seal the game.

Punjab vs Goa Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 6th, 2021, Saturday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Punjab vs Goa Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. The batters enjoy batting on this track and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Saturday.

Punjab vs Goa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Punjab vs Goa Probable XIs

Punjab

Shubman Gill (44) and Gurkeerat Mann Singh (41) helped Punjab post 137 on the board. The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total. The batters need to step up in their next outing against Goa.

Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma (c), Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh

Goa

Aditya Kaushik (69*) played a brilliant innings at the top of the order to help his side post a competitive total on the board. Amit Yadav and Shrikant Wagh picked up three wickets apiece to break the back of Puducherry’s batting lineup.

Probable XI

Ishaan Gadekar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar (c & wk), Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amit Yadav, Shrikant Wagh, Amulya Pandrekar

Punjab vs Goa Match Prediction

The two sides are evenly matched and it will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations on Saturday.

Punjab look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Goa live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

