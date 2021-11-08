Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Round V of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy sees Punjab face Tamil Nadu in a Group A clash at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B in Lucknow.

With both sides having 12 points to their name, it will be a cracker of a contest. Punjab are at the top of the table whereas Tamil Nadu are placed in third position in the group.

Punjab defeated Odisha in their last game. Batting first, Punjab posted 189 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Odisha to 129, winning the game by 60 runs. They will be hoping for a similar performance in their next clash against the defending champions.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Goa in their last game. It was their first loss in the competition. After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu’s batters struggled to get going as they could only post 136 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers tried their level best but Goa chased down the total with eight balls to spare. The defending champions will be eager to put up a solid performance in their next game to enter the quarter-finals.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 9th 2021, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B is a balanced track. The batters need to be cautious early on in the innings and once set, they can hit the ball through the line.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Probable XIs

Punjab

There were some very good contributions from the batters as they posted 189 on the board against Odisha. Ramandeep Singh smashed a quickfire fifty in the end to power his side to a big total. Siddarth Kaul and Mayank Markande picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh

Tamil Nadu

It was a poor performance from the batters as they were restricted to 136 in their 20 overs against Goa. P Saravana Kumar picked up two wickets with the ball, but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishaanth, Vijay Shankar (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, R Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction

Punjab defeated Odisha comprehensively in their last game whereas Tamil Nadu suffered their first loss of the competition the other day. Both look strong on paper and it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Tamil Nadu look a balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Narayan Jagadeesan to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far