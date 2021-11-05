Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Tamil Nadu are set to lock horns with Puducherry in Round III of the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this Elite Group A fixture.

Tamil Nadu are on a roll in the competition so far. The defending champions have played two games and won both. They won a nail-biting contest against Odisha the other day.

After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 165 on the board. The game went down to the wire and the defending champions held their nerves to seal the game by a solitary run.

Puducherry, meanwhile, have failed to win a single game so far. They have lost both their games and need to be at their best to register their first win of the tournament.

In Puducherry's last game, Goa posted 161 on the board. Paras Dogra played a fantastic innings but failed to take his side home as they fell short by nine runs.

They need to put in a much-improved performance in their next outing against the defending champions.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 6 2021, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Narayan Jagadeesan (37) and Baba Aparajith (44*) helped Tamil Nadu put up 165 on the board in their most recent game against Odisha. The bowlers then stepped up, with T Natarajan picking up two wickets to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (c & wk), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan

Puducherry

Puducherry's bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Goa posted 161 on the board in their last game.

Paras Dogra came in at No.6 and played a brilliant innings of 84* but failed to take his side home. He lacked support from the other end and the other batters need to contribute in their next outing.

Probable XI

Damodaren Rohit (c), Sagar Trivedi, S Karthik (wk), Bharat Sharma, Pavan Deshpande, Paras Dogra, Iqlas Naha, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Suboth Bhati, Sagar Udeshi, Raghu Sharma

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu have been unstoppable so far, winning both their games and are looking like a highly confident side.

Puducherry haven’t found the right combination yet and will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the defending champions on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu look strong on paper and expect them to walk past Puducherry unscathed.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

