Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tripura vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Tripura will look to take another step towards the knockouts as they face Meghalaya in the next game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Tripura have been in fine form so far as they have managed to win all three of their matches. They sit second in the Plate standings behind Vidarbha, with the two sides only separated by net run rate.

They need to win this game by a considerable margin to jump to first place.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, have been decent so far. They are fourth in the Plate points table with two wins and a single loss in three matches.

They started their run by winning their first two games but incurred a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the third match against Vidarbha.

Tripura vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Tripura v Meghalaya, Round 4, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Tripura vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA Stadium is a batting paradise and every batter would love to play on this surface. However, the bowlers have also created havoc on the same pitch in the first few matches in the absence of correct batting application.

The team winning the toss would prefer to chase here.

Tripura vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

The day is expected to be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of precipitation. It will be a humid day with humidity soaring to 63%, and the temperature is expected to hover between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Tripura v Meghalaya Probable XIs

Tripura

Tripura are a side on a roll as their batting and bowling is performing well in synchronization. It is difficult to see Tripura making unnecessary changes to their side. They are likely to remain unchanged.

Probable 11: Bikramkumar Das, Arkaprabha Sinha (WK), KB Pawan (C), Dipayan Debbarma, Rajat Dey, Sankar Paul, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, Ajoy Sarkar, Rahil Shah, Saruk Hossain

Meghalaya

Meghalaya faced a heavy defeat in the last game, and they might look for a change. However, there is not enough quality present on their bench. Expect them to field the same playing XI.

Probable 11: Rohit Shah, Akash Choudhary, Anish Charak, Punit Bisht (C & WK), Kishan Lyngdoh, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Chirag Khurana, Ram Gurung, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Chengkam Sangma

Tripura v Meghalaya Match Prediction

Tripura have managed to perform as a unit so far. Their batters have scored runs, and the bowlers have clinched wickets. No weak link in their well-gelled unit has been on display so far.

Meghalaya, at the same time, have not been able to keep up the momentum. They faced a heavy defeat in their last game, which could shatter their confidence. Tripura will be on their toes to take advantage of the situation.

Prediction: Tripura to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

