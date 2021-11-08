Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tripura vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Tripura and Nagaland will conclude their league run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 when the two sides square off on Tuesday morning.

Both sides have had a decent run in the competition and have managed to impress everyone with their game. After four matches each, both teams have three wins and one loss under their belts.

While the winner of this game will still have a chance mathematically to advance to the next round, realistically, it is next to impossible. Even if Vidarbha loses their last game, their net run rate is too high to overtake.

Tripura vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Nagaland, Round 5, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Tripura vs Nagaland Pitch Report

It will be an ideal surface to bat on with a lot of runs to offer. The bowlers have to be very careful with their line and length on this strip. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Tripura vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a partly-cloudy day with humidity level on a higher side at 63%. The precipitation chances are 10% while the temperature is likely to stay between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Tripura vs Nagaland Probable XIs

Tripura

After a decent batting effort, Tripura’s bowling united had an off day at work in the last match. However, the team won three consecutive matches before losing the last one. Expect them to announce the same playing eleven.

Probable XI: Ajoy Sarkar, KB Pawan (C), Amit Ali, Sankar Paul, Arkaprabha Sinha (WK), Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Manisankar Murasingh, Rahil Shah, Rajat Dey, Dipayan Debbarma

Nagaland

Nagaland have won two games back-to-back and will try to give their best shot in the last game. They are likely to field an unchanged playing eleven.

Probable XI: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Abu Nechim, Chetan Bist (WK), Shrikant Mundhe, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Nzanthung Mozhui, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Hem Chetri

Tripura vs Nagaland Match Prediction

Fans can expect a close encounter as both teams have managed to punch above their weight. There has been a constant improvement in the performances of Nagaland with each passing game.

While it is difficult to pick a winner between the two, Nagaland have more momentum on their side walking into the match.

Prediction: Nagaland are likely to win this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

