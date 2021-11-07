Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Uttar Pradesh will take on Uttarakhand in an Elite Group E game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC) on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh didn't start their campaign the way they would have expected to. The team looked pretty strong on paper, but they have won just one of their three games. Their lone win came against Chandigarh by 22 runs.

They lost against Saurashtra and Delhi by two runs and nine wickets, respectively. However, all is not lost for Uttar Pradesh, as they still have time to recover and advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, are winless so far after losing to Delhi, Hyderabad and Saurashtra in their three games in the tournament. The team has looked a bit awry in all departments of the game. They need to bounce back quickly to stay in the reckoning.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round IV, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Report

As per the weather forecast, it is going to be mostly sunny on matchday. so we can expect a good 40-over contest between bat and ball.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

Four of six matches at this venue have been won by the team batting first, which shows that batting first is relatively easier than chasing. Scores of above 160 on this wicket can be expected. So the bowlers need to find the right lines and lengths to trouble the batters.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh have a decent batter in Rinku Singh in the middle order, who has scored runs at a good pace. Interestingly, their bowlers are yet to join the party.

Probable XI: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand need some inspirational performances from their XI to bag a win. Jay Bista could be an explosive player to watch out for in this game against Uttar Pradesh.

Probable XI: Avneesh Sudha, Jay Bista, Kunal Chandela (c), Robin Bist, Dikshanshu Negi, Vaibhav Bhatt, Swapnil Singh, Nikhil Kohli, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari.

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Prediction

Uttar Pradesh are the clear favourites to win this game against Uttarakhand. They have decent batting and bowling line-ups that can create an impact right from the first ball of the game.

Edited by Bhargav

