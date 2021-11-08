Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Uttarakhand takes on Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground on November 9.

Uttarakhand lost all their matches so far in the tournament and have failed to gather any sort of momentum. They lost their tournament-opener to Delhi by 35 runs. Hyderabad then handed them a 61-run defeat in their second game and they also lost to Saurashtra by two runs.

Uttarakhand lost by seven wickets to Uttar Pradesh in their last match. Jay Bista (36-ball 37) and Dikshashu Negi (31-ball 32) ensured some sort of respectability to the score-card. Akash Madhwal, Nikhil Kohli and Mayank Mishra chipped in with one wicket each.

Chandigarh, much like their counterparts, have lost all their matches so far in the tournament. They lost their opener to Uttar Pradesh by 22 runs and Delhi handed them a 7-wicket defeat in their second game. Hyderabad then beat them by eight wickets in their third game.

In their last match against Saurashtra, Chandigarh went down by 42 runs. Arjit Pannu (32-ball 44) and Gaurav Puri(16-ball 35) were their top-scorers chasing a 210-run target.

Bhagmender Lather was the team's top wicket-taker, having taken two wickets for 41 runs in three overs. Both teams are pretty much sailing in the same boat. Much will depend on the bowlers of both sides and their ability to provide timely breakthroughs.

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2021-22

Date & Time: 9th November 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Gurugram Cricket Ground, Gurgaon

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of this matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected during the game.

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The surface at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters as well as the bowlers equally. The bowlers need to be consistent with their lines and lengths to extract some assistance from this surface.

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Uttarakhand: Tanush Gusain, Jay Bista, Kunal Chandela (c), Robin Bist, D Negi, Swapnil Singh, Vaibhav Bhatt (wk), Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Madhwal A, Nikhil Kohli.

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra (c), Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu (wk), Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Jaskaran Singh, Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Shresth Nirmohi, Arpit Pannu, Jagjit Singh.

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Uttarakhand have played some good cricket but Chandigarh are a better team and will be expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

