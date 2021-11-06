Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Uttarakhand takes on Saurashtra in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground on 6th November.

Uttarakhand have lost both their matches heading into this encounter. They lost their encounters against Delhi and Haryana by 35 and 61 runs, respectively. Uttarakhand are yet to find their winning combination. They will have to win their remaining matches if they are to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra have mixed results from both games they've played thus far. They managed to steal a victory against Uttar Pradesh but succumbed to a loss against Hyderabad.

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date: 6th November 2021. Saturday

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground, Gurgaon.

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. Rain delays are not expected throughout the day.

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The surface at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters as well as the bowlers equally. The batters need to get their eye on it before attempting to accelerate.

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Uttarakhand: Jay Bista, Saurabh Rawat (wk), Kunal Chandela (c), Robin Bist, Dikshashu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Vijay Jethi, MD Nazim, Mayank Mishra, Nikkhil Kohli, Akash Madhwal.

Saurashtra: Himalaya Barad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada Samarth Vyas, Jayadev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya.

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Saurashtra are a formidable side with the likes of experienced campaigners like Jayadev Unadkat and Sheldon Jackson. They are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this encounter.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Jayadev Unadkat to pick up two or more wickets in the powerplay? Yes No 0 votes so far