Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Vidarbha vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Vidarbha will look to take another step towards the quarterfinals as they meet Manipur in their next group game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

Vidarbha have been in a menacing mood so far, and they have dismantled every opposition they have faced. They sit at the top of the Plate group standings with three wins in three matches.

Manipur, on the other hand, have already crashed out of the competition. They are sixth in the Plate standings with one win and two losses in their three games.

Vidarbha vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Vidarbha vs Manipur Pitch Report

Traditionally, the ACA Stadium in Vijayawada is one of the best batting pitches in the country. The wicket is flat, and the bowl comes nicely onto the bat. It is an afternoon game, so the team winning the toss could select to bat first.

Vidarbha vs Manipur Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud cover, but there is only a 10% chance of precipitation. However, this will lead to increased humidity levels of up to 63%, while the temperature might range between 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha vs Manipur Probable 11s

Vidarbha

Vidarbha have registered three victories in the same number of matches, and they have been dominating with bat and ball. No changes are expected in their playing XI as they would like to keep their momentum going without any disruption.

Probable XI: Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (C & WK), Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur

Manipur

Manipur have failed to bring consistency to their game and have only performed well in patches. They might go ahead with the same playing XI before making the changes in the last league game.

Probable XI: Kshetrimayum Narisingh (C & WK), Nitesh Sedai, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kishan Singha, Karnajit Yumnam, Johnson Singh, Homendro Meitei, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Vidarbha vs Manipur Match Prediction

There has not been a single side in the Plate group which has looked as menacing as Vidarbha. They have been thoroughly professional in all three departments, which has helped them get closer to the knockouts.

Manipur, at the same time, have not been consistent enough to trouble their opponents. Their bowling and batting have not been able to work together so far.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

