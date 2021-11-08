Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Vidarbha vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Vidarbha will look to seal their place in the quarter-finals as they meet Sikkim in their last league game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday. Vidarbha have been are on a roll in the competition so far as they sit at the top of the plate standings with 4 wins in the same number of matches. While they have almost qualified for the knockouts, a win in this game will seal their berth.

Sikkim, on the other hand, have already crashed out of the tournament. They have managed two wins and two losses in their four games. They began their run with two back-to-back losses but managed to win the next two games.

Vidarbha vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Sikkim, Round 5, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Vidarbha vs Sikkim Pitch Report

It is a flat surface with a ton of runs available for batters. Vidarbha scored over 200 runs here in the last game.

Vidarbha vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

A partly cloudy day is expected in Vijaywada, but the chances of precipitation are only 10%. While the temperature level is likely to hover between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius, the humidity will stay at 63%.

Vidarbha vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Vidarbha

It will be a vital game for Vidarbha in their bid to qualify for the knockouts. They are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination, which has worked so well for them.

Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wadkar (C & WK), Apoorv Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Siddhesh Neral, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey

Sikkim

Sikkim have managed to win both of their last two matches and will likely field their best combination on Tuesday. No changes are expected in their playing eleven.

Probable XI: Palzor Tamang, Liyan Khan, Kranthi Kumar (C), Ashish Thapa (WK), Sumit Singh, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Mandup Bhutia, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Akash Luitel, Md Saptulla

Vidarbha vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Vidarbha is by far the best side in the Plate Group. They have not only been consistent but dominating with their performances. No one has been able to cause trouble for them in the first four matches.

Sikkim, at the same time, have managed to bounce back nicely from the defeats in the first two games. However, challenging Vidarbha on its current form might be a mountain too steep for them to climb.

Prediction: Vidarbha are likely to win this encounter

