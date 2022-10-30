Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final 2, Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are set to lock horns in the pre-quarter final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday, October 30. The Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Vidarbha, captained by Akshay Wadkar, have been in decent form in the ongoing championship. Having won seven matches, they finished second in Elite Group A with a net run rate of +0.829. They will go into the match after beating Railways by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Railways set a target of 151 for Vidarbha to chase down after opening batter Shivam Chaudhary scored an unbeaten 84. Thereafter, Apoorv Wankhede's unbeaten 42-ball 71 took Vidarbha over the finish line.

Chhattisgarh, captained by Harpreet Singh, on the other hand, defeated Odisha by a massive margin of 87 runs in their previous match on October 22. Amandeep Khare was their star batter as he scored 57 runs off 46 balls while opening the batting.

Thereafter, Chhattisgarh bowled Odisha out for 80 in 17.3 overs. Sumit Rulkar was their standout bowler as he picked up three wickets for 22 runs in his quota of overs. Chhattisgarh will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Match Details:

Match: Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh, Pre Quarter-Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Pitch Report

The venue is yet to host a match in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Hence, the nature of the track is not known just yet. However, captains can opt to field first and gage the character of the track before coming to bat.

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Sunday, which means there won't be any interruption. Playing conditions will be hot with no cloud cover whatsoever. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Probable XIs

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Aman Mokhade, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate

Chhattisgarh

Prateek Yadav, Amandeep Khare, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Shashank Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Lavin Coster (wk), Sahban Khan, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar, Aishwarya Mourya

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Vidarbha seems to be the stronger of the two teams, although Chhattisgarh can't be undermined by any stretch of the imagination. Nevertheless, Vidarbha should be able to get past the finish line and are the favorites.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this encounter.

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

