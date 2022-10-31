Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Quarter-Final 1, Karnakata vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Punjab and Karnataka are set to lock horns in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday, November 1. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Punjab, led by Mandeep Singh, topped the points table in Elite Group B after garnering 24 points from seven matches with a net run-rate of +2.838. Thereafter, on October 30, they defeated Haryana in the pre-quarter-final.

After being put in to bat first, Punjab racked up a massive score of 176 for seven on the back of Abhishek Sharma's unbeaten 55 and Prabhsimran Singh's 64. Baltej Singh picked up three wickets as Punjab restricted Haryana to 127 for nine.

Karnataka, captained by Mayank Agarwal, haven't flattered to deceive either. They finished on top of Elite Group C with 24 points from seven matches and a net run rate of +2.216. Most importantly, Karnataka have won five matches in a row.

They will go into the match after beating Haryana by five wickets. After opting to field first, they restricted Haryana to 125 for nine. Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three wickets. Manish Pandey scored 64* and took Karnataka past the finish line.

Karnakata vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Karnakata vs Punjab, Quarter-Final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Karnakata vs Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens has been a decent one to play the game on. Pacers have got assistance while spinners have also had their day. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Karnakata vs Punjab Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 31 degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-40s.

Karnakata vs Punjab Probable XIs

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Shreyas Gopal

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Singh, Ashwani Kumar

Karnakata vs Punjab Match Prediction

Both Karnataka and Punjab have been in brilliant form and are pretty equally matched. Keeping in mind the playing conditions, the team batting second should be able to win the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Karnakata vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

