Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Quarter-Final 2, Delhi vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Delhi and Vidarbha are set to lock horns in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday, November 1. The Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Delhi, captained by Nitish Rana, finished second in the points table in Elite Group B with 24 points and a net run rate of +1.187. They are currently on a four-match winning streak and will go into the match on the back of a six-wicket win over Tripura.

After opting to field first, Delhi bowled Tripura for 134 in 19.4 overs. Rana, Lalit Yadav and Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets apiece. Thereafter, Rana's 31-ball 61 helped Delhi chase down the target in 17.1 overs with 17 balls to spare.

Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, on the other hand, finished Elite Group A with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.829. In the pre-quarter-final, Vidarbha defeated Chhattisgarh by five wickets. After opting to bowl first, they restricted their opponents to 111 for the loss of nine wickets.

Umesh was outstanding as he picked up three wickets for 27 runs. Yash Thakur picked up two wickets as well. Sanjay Raghunath was the standout batter for his team as he scored 63 runs off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Details:

Match: Delhi vs Vidarbha, Quarter-Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Delhi vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jadavpur University Campus has been a sporting one. However, it has favored the chasing team to a large extent. Teams should opt to bat second after winning the toss in a must-win encounter.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Kolkata will be hot throughout the duration of the match. Although there will be 25 percent cloud cover, there is no chance of rain. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Delhi

Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana (c), Ayush Badoni, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare

Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Delhi are the favorites to win the match. Vidarbha have the resources to secure victory, but beating Delhi may not be a walk in the park for them.

Prediction: Delhi are expected to win this encounter.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

