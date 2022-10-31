Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Quarter-Final 3, Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Himachal Pradesh and Bengal are set to lock horns in the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday, November 1. The Videocon Academy Ground in Saltair, Kolkata, will host the encounter.

Himachal Pradesh, captained by Rishi Dhawan, topped the points table in Elite Group D after racking up 20 points from six matches with a net run rate of +2.053. In fact, they are yet to lose a single match and are on a four-match winning streak.

Their matches against Gujarat and Andhra couldn't take place due to rain and wet outfield. HP will go into the next game on the back of a nine-wicket win against Nagaland. They won the game with 11 overs to spare after being asked to chase down 89.

Bengal, captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, topped Elite Group E with 18 points and a net run rate of +2.043. They started their campaign with an abandoned match against Jharkhand and followed it up with four wins on the trot.

However, they will go into the quarter-finals after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Chandigarh. Easwaran's 46-run knock helped Bengal score 135 for eight. Thereafter, Chandigarh chased the target down in 17.1 overs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Match Details:

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal, Quarter-Final 3, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch at the venue. Hence, teams may opt to field first and check the nature of the surface before chasing down targets. Spinners may play a part under sunlight.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the high-40s.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Pankaj Jaiswal

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Match Prediction

Himachal Pradesh are yet to lose a match in the tournament, showing how dominant they have been. Bengal have also been impressive, but their confidence will be low after losing to Chandigarh.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh are expected to win this encounter.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Abhimanyu Easwaran to score a 50? Yes No 0 votes