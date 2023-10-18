Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Arunachal Pradesh will face Andhra in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19.

Arunachal Pradesh suffered a significant loss in their last match against the Railways by 127 runs. Their bowlers struggled as the Railways piled on 246/5 in the first innings. Aprameya Jaiswal was the lone standout bowler, taking two wickets in his two-over spell at an economy of 5.5. In response, Arunachal Pradesh's batting lineup lacked intent, getting bundled out for just 119.

Andhra are also coming off a substantial loss to Punjab by 105 runs. Punjab batted first, accumulating 275/6. Andhra's chase showed some promise, but they eventually fell well short of the target. Ricky Bui played a noteworthy innings for Andhra, scoring 104* off 52 balls. However, they could manage only 170 runs in their 20 overs.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh, Group C

Date & Time: October 19, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, provides an even contest between bat and ball. It offers decent pace and bounce for the fast bowlers initially and is conducive for spinners later on. Batsmen can enjoy the true bounce early on but it could become more challenging as the match progresses.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

The weather on Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a temperature of 28°C (82°F). There's a low chance of precipitation at 10%, and the humidity will be around 62%. The wind speed is forecasted at 10 km/h.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Team News

No major injury concerns

Andhra Probable Playing XI

Lalith Mohan, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Harishankar Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Tripurana Vijay, Yara Sandeep.

Arunachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Arunachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Kumar Nyompu, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi(c), Aprameya Jaiswal, Techi Neri, Avinash Thapa, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi(w), Yab Niya Niia, Myendung Singpho, Yorjum Sera.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of Group C after losing their first two matches. Andhra, however, have a better net run rate at the moment and will enter the upcoming match as favorites.

Prediction: Andhra to win the game.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: N/A