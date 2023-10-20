Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Andhra will lock horns with Gujarat in a Group C contest of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Saturday, October 21.

Andhra started their campaign with two consecutive defeats against Goa and Punjab. However, they made a strong comeback with a whopping 145-run win against Arunachal Pradesh. Andhra will be determined to add more wins and bag a better position in the standings.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are in tremendous form, winning three consecutive games against Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Goa. They are currently on top of the points table in Group C.

Led by Priyank Panchal, Gujarat will hope to add more victories and make it to the knockouts in the business end of the competition. Fortunately, Gujarat are ahead of the game in all three aspects.

Andhra vs Gujarat Match Details:

Match: Andhra vs Gujarat, Group C

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Andhra vs Gujarat Pitch Report:

The average first innings score at this venue is 199 in this edition of SMAT. We can expect batters to go all out, with the surface assisting them right from the first ball. Bowlers need to toil hard on this pitch to earn wickets.

Andhra vs Gujarat Weather Forecast:

Weather is clear without any rain interruptions for this game. We can expect a full 40-over contest between these two sides with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.

Andhra vs Gujarat Probable XIs:

Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Kavuri Saiteja, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, and M Hemanth Reddy.

Gujarat

Priyank Panchal (c), Urvil Patel (wk), Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Chirag Gandhi, Umang Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shen Patel.

Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction:

Gujarat are brimming with confidence as they are giving their 110 percent in all three facets of the game. Andhra, on the other hand, are back to winning ways after struggling initially. We can anticipate Gujarat to continue their winning streak and strengthen their pole position on the standings.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Andhra vs Gujarat Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A