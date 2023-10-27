Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra vs Railways are set to lock horns in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the contest.

Andhra, led by KS Bharat, are currently placed fifth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.646. They will go into the match after losing to Saurashtra by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Andhra scored 152 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Shaik Rasheed scored 62 runs off 39. Saurashtra chased down the target with 14 balls to spare in their innings.

Railways, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.420, thanks to wins in three out of six matches. They lost to Gujarat by eight wickets in their last match.

After being put in to bat first, Railways were shot out for 149 in 20 overs. Upendra Yadav scored 64 runs off 47 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Gujarat romped home with 29 balls to spare.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Railways, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, on Friday, 04:30 p.m. IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Andhra vs Railways Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ranchi is expected to be a balanced one. Bowlers need to work hard to keep the batters in check. With an average first-innings score of approximately 130 runs in the last five games, batters will need to play their shots carefully.

Andhra vs Railways Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Ranchi. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius with the humidity on the lower side.

Andhra vs Railways Probable Xl

Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, KV Sasikanth, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dheeraj Kumar

Railways

Pratham Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Nishant Kushwaha, Rahul Sharma

Andhra vs Railways Prediction

Both Andhra and Railways have had similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. They have strong batting lineups and the chasing team will have a great chance of winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Andhra vs Railways Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A