Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat, Group C: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The 2023-24 domestic season is set to get underway with the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Arunachal Pradesh will take on Gujarat in the opening Group C encounter. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will host this clash on Monday, 16 October.

Arunachal Pradesh had a season to forget last time around. They slumped to defeat in all seven of their elite group matches, finishing last in their group. Techi Doria was their leading run-scorer with 117 runs from seven innings.

With three scalps, Techi Neri accounted for the most wickets. The North-East side will be keen to put the previous season behind them and start afresh. They are expected to put up an improved performance.

On the other hand, Gujarat finished second in Group D last season. They managed to emerge victorious in four out of their six games. Priyank Panchal top-scored with 169 runs and Chintan Gaja, with nine wickets, was their most successful bowler.

Gujarat will certainly want to improve their performance from the previous season. It will be crucial for both sides to get off to a winning start and set a positive tone for the tournament ahead.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Group C

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi is known to offer grip and turn for spinners. Thus, spinners will undoubtedly play a crucial role here. In all T20 games at this venue (domestic and International), seven out of ten games have been won by teams batting second. Therefore, chasing is the wise option.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 52%.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Probable XI

Neelam Obi, Techi Doria, Techi Sonam, Techi Neri, Mohit Panwar, Suraj Tayam (c), Nabam Hachang, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Nabam Tempol, Akhilesh Sahani, Chetan Anand

Gujarat

Probable XI

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Kshitij Patel, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hemang Patel/Aarya Desai

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Gujarat have won four of their last five contests.

Arunachal failed to come together as a unit in the previous season. Gujarat had a successful outing, though they could not make it to the next stage. They are expected to start on a winning note with some big names like skipper Panchal, Piyush Chawla, and Ravi Bishnoi on their books.

Prediction: Gujarat to win this contest.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar