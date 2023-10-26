Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Assam vs Kerala, Group B: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 113th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will be played between Assam and Kerala on October 27. Assam and Kerala are ranked second and first respectively in the Group B points table.

Assam started the tournament with a loss against Odisha. However, they made a fantastic comeback to win four out of their next five games.

They eeked out a victory against Himachal Pradesh by just two runs. Assam scored a mammoth total of 231 runs, thanks to the likes of Sumit and Riyan Parag who scored 71 and 72 respectively. Their bowling almost let them down as they conceded 229 runs. Mrinmoy Dutta took three wickets which helped put brakes on the Himachal’s onslaught leading them to victory.

Meanwhile, Kerala have been terrific, having won all six matches of this tournament. Captain Sanju Samson has been leading from the front.

Sanju scored another half-century to help Kerala post 183 on the board. Their disciplined bowling lineup managed to restrict Odisha to 133.

Assam vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Assam vs Kerala, Group B

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: MCA Cricket Ground

Assam vs Kerala Pitch Report

This bowling-friendly pitch will aid the bowlers and they will find it easy. It generally favors both the pacers and spinners. The boundaries are quite big when compared to the other grounds in India. This will make it tough for the batters to score easily.

Assam vs Kerala Weather Forecast

The high humidity of 63% will be a cause of worry for the player. The temperatures will be low as as 23 degrees Celsius. It will be cloudy in the morning but will start getting sunny by noon. There is no chance of precipitation.

Assam vs Kerala Probable XIs

Assam:

Rishav Das, Denish Das, Sourav Dey, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh

Kerala:

Varun Nayanar, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Salman Nizar, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, Vinod Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena

Assam vs Kerala Match Prediction

The battle of the top teams from Group B will be an exciting one to watch. However, Kerala has the edge over Assam as they have performed well as a team. They are still unbeaten and will be looking to end the group stage without a loss. Assam has the quality to defeat Kerala and they will be hoping to do the same.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match

Assam vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA