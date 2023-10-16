Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Mizoram are set to face each other in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Baroda, led by Krunal Pandya, made a brilliant start to their campaign after beating Jammu and Kashmir by 19 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They are placed third in Group A with four points and a net run rate of +0.950.

After being put in to bat first, Baroda scored 145/5 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya scored 56 off 48. Thereafter, Baroda restricted their opponent to 126 in 20 overs.

Mizoram, on the other hand, and are placed seventh in the table with a poor net run rate of -2.200. They lost to Chhattisgarh by 44 runs in the Group A match.

After opting to field first, Mizoram restricted their opponents to 150. But their batters faltered as Mizoram finished their innings at 106/8 in 20 overs.

Baroda vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Mizoram, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Baroda vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at the KS Saini Ground is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers need to be on their toes to reap the rewards.

Baroda vs Mizoram Weather Report

Playing conditions in Jaipur is expected to be pleasant with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Baroda vs Mizoram Probable Xl

Baroda Probable Xl

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi

Mizoram Probable XI

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Lalhruaizela, Jehu Anderson (wk), Gaurav Singh, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Rosiamliana Ralte, Agni Chopra, Vanlal Remruata, F Lalmuanzuala

Baroda vs Mizoram Prediction

Baroda will go into the match as firm favourites purely because they have far more experience compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Baroda to win the match.

Baroda vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

