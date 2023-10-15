Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bengal and Maharashtra, two teams in Group D of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will face each other on Monday, October 16, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Bengal finished in top place in Group E last season after winning four out of six games. They faced Himachal Pradesh in the third Quarterfinal and posted 199 runs on the board.

Himachal Pradesh chased down this target on the last delivery of their innings and won the match by four wickets. This time around, Sudip Kumar Gharami has replaced Abhimanyu Easwaran as the skipper of Bengal.

Maharashtra won four out of seven games last season and finished in fifth place in Group C. They ended their campaign with a 63-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh.

Kedar Jadhav will captain Maharashtra this season, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rahul Tripathi will be a big miss for the team as he will be playing for Goa.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Match details

Match: Bengal vs Maharashtra, Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Pitch report

The pitch will likely provide a lot of support to batters, meaning this could be a high-scoring game. The average first innings score here in T20s is 168. Teams batting second has won more games and that will likely be the strategy of the team winning the toss here.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Weather report

The temperature at the start of the game will be around 25 degrees and will likely drop to 19 degrees as the match enters the second phase. Weather will mostly remain cloudy, with humidity as high as 80%.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Agniv Pan (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Barman, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Ravi Kumar, Mukesh Kumar

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (wk), Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikhil Naik, Kedar Jadhav (c), Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Azim Kazi, Vicky Ostwal, RS Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Match prediction

Bengal have an experienced squad and might have an upper hand over Maharashtra, who have a fiery top order but lack experience in the middle.

Prediction: Bengal to win the match.

Bengal vs Maharashtra: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar