Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

In an upcoming Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Uttarakhand is set to face Bengal on Monday, October 23.

Bengal have two wins in four league matches and are at third position in the table. They faced a setback in their last game against Vidarbha, losing by seven wickets at the same venue. The Sudip Gharami-led side batted first, posting a total of 212/8 in their innings, with opener Abhimanyu Eswaran scoring the highest with 60 runs off 33 balls.

Despite having enough to defend, Bengal's bowlers couldn't meet the mark, allowing Vidarbha to comfortably chase the target with three overs to spare. None of the bowlers managed to take more than one wicket, and they were quite expensive, conceding an average of more than seven runs per over.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand have a solitary victory in three appearances. They faced a heart-wrenching loss to Jharkhand in their last match, coming incredibly close and ultimately falling short in the super over. Jharkhand batted first, posting 178/7, with bowler Agrim Tiwari from Uttarakhand taking four wickets at an economy of 8.20.

Uttarakhand's batters put on a remarkable show during the chase, matching the target set by Jharkhand. Kunal Chandela led the charge, scoring 83 runs off 55 balls at a strike rate of 150.91. However, the match was decided in a super-over, and Jharkhand emerged victorious.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Uttarakhand, Group D

Date & Time: October 23rd, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali is known for its consistency and balance between batting and bowling. It provides even bounce and favors stroke play, but also offers assistance to seam bowlers as the match progresses.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 85°F (29°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 10%, and the humidity is at 60%, with a gentle 7 mph wind.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Probable Playing XIs

Bengal Team News

No major injury concerns

Bengal Probable Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami(c), Abishek Porel(w), Ranjot Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shakir Gandhi.

Uttarakhand Team News

No major injury concerns

Uttarakhand Probable Playing XI

Akash Madhwal(c), Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Kunal Chandela, Aditya Tare(w), Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Akhil Rawat, Himanshu Bisht, Agrim Tiwari, Rajan Kumar.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Even though both the teams are coming off recent losses, a look at the points table will let us know that Bengal is in better shape and form than Uttarakhand. So, Bengal will be the clear favorite in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengal to win the game.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A