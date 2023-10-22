Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Odisha will face each other in the 87th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 23, at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Both teams are placed in Group B this season. Bihar has lost all four games, while Odisha has won and lost two games each.

Bihar played their last game against Himachal Pradesh and scored 163 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Saurabh scored 80 runs off just 50 deliveries. The bowlers failed to defend this total as Himachal reached 164 runs in just 13.4 overs and won the game by eight wickets. Paramjit Singh and Sachin Kumar picked one wicket each for Bihar.

Odisha suffered a defeat in their last game at the hands of Services. They posted a total of 142 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Swastik Samal was the highest scorer with 39 runs off 36 deliveries. Services won this game on the penultimate delivery with three wickets in hand.

Bihar vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Odisha, Match 87, Group B

Date and Time: October 23, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Bihar vs Odisha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is expected to favor the batters, allowing for good stroke play. However, it may not offer substantial assistance to the bowlers, making it challenging to take wickets.

Bihar vs Odisha Weather Report

Anticipate overcast conditions throughout the match, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. Expect a high cloud cover, likely exceeding 90%.

Bihar vs Odisha Probable XIs

Bihar

Gaurav Joshi, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Paramjit Singh, Suraj Kashyap, Malay Raj, Krishna Yadav, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Singh

Odisha

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar (c), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Rakesh Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Harshit Rathod, Tarani Sa, Sunil Roul, Prayash Singh

Bihar vs Odisha Match Prediction

Based on their recent performances and standings, Odisha appears to be in a slightly better position than Bihar. The pitch might have enough for both batters and bowlers here. This might be an equal contest, and the team that performs overall well might cross the line.

Prediction: Odisha to win the match.

Bihar vs Odisha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA