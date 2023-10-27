Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bihar vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bihar and Services are set to lock horns in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the contest.

Bihar, led by Babul Kumar, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the tournament. Having lost all five of their matches, they are tottering at seventh in the table in Group B with a net run rate of -1.911.

They will go into the match after losing to Odisha by seven wickets. Batting first, Bihar were bowled out for 118 in 20 overs. Odisha chased down the target with 18.5 overs to spare.

Services, on the other hand, have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament. They are placed sixth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.108 thanks to wins in three out of six matches.

They defeated Chandigarh by three wickets on Wednesday and will be brimming with confidence. After being asked to chase down 128, Servies struggled a bit, but got home with four balls to spare.

Bihar vs Services Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Services, (Group B), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, on Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai

Bihar vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch in Navi Mumbai should be kind towards the batters. Pacers are likely to extract something from the surface. Teams might look to field first after winning the toss.

Bihar vs Services Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Navi Mumbai. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Bihar vs Services Probable Xl

Bihar

Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Sharman Nigrodh, Sachin Kumar, Gaurav Joshi, Paramjit Singh, Krishna Yadav, Veer Pratap Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Nawaz Khan

Services

Arjun Sharma, Lakhan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Nitin Tanwar, Poonam Poonia, Pulkit Narang, Shubham Rohilla, Vikash Yadav, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

Bihar vs Services Prediction

Services will go into the match as firm favorites. They have won three games and will be looking to win their fourth against a team that has struggled.

Prediction: Services to win the match.

Bihar vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A