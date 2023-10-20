Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the Group A contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya on Saturday, October 21.

Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of Amandeep Khare, started on a winning note with two victories over Mizoram and Haryana by 44 runs and four wickets respectively. However, they tasted defeat against Hyderabad in their third match by six wickets.

With batting and bowling clicking perfectly well for Chhattisgarh, they would be looking to hit the right chords and get back to winning ways against a struggling Meghalaya outfit.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya began their competition with a defeat against Hyderabad by nine wickets. They later suffered defeats against Mumbai and Mizoram by nine wickets and 20 runs, respectively, to be in last place in the standings in Group A.

The Rajesh Bishnoi-led side needs to go back to the drawing board in order to get to winning ways.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Details:

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya, Group A

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Pitch Report:

The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers equally. Any score above 150 would be a bit tough for the chasing side to win the contest. Pacers are expected to get lateral movement while spinners will be assisted by turn and movement.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

The weather would be mostly sunny on Saturday with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will cross 35 percent.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Probable XIs:

Chhattisgarh:

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Prashant Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Jivesh Butte

Meghalaya:

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Ram Gurung, Junjun Sangma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Chengkam Sangma, Mewada Shylla

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction:

Chhattisgarh has won two out of three matches so far in the competition, while Meghalaya is yet to open its account. Chhattisgarh will start as favorites in this encounter as they boast a stronger line-up comparatively.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win the match

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A