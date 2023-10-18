Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Delhi will lock horns with Nagaland in the Group E contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Kasiga College Ground in Dehradun on October 19, Thursday.

After their first contest ended without a result, Delhi came out all guns blazing with a seven-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh. Ayush Badoni was the star batter for the side, scoring 44 runs with three fours and one six.

With the ball, leggie Suyash Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a five-wicket haul. Yash Dhull-led side would be entering this encounter with sheer confidence to add a big win over struggling Nagaland.

Rongsen Jonathan-led Nagaland initiated their campaign with a three-wicket defeat over Tripura. Batting first, they could post only 129 runs in 20 overs. In response, Tripura chased down the total in 19.5 overs.

Nagaland would need to hit the drawing board in order to fill the chinks in their armor and get back to winning ways. They are currently holding the fifth position in Group E.

Delhi vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Nagaland, Group E

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun

Delhi vs Nagaland Pitch Report

With excessive rainfall in Dehradun, the surface retains moisture. Batting on this wicket is likely to be challenging with bowlers gaining advantage right from the initial overs. Any score above 150 would prove to be a tough task for the chasing side.

Delhi vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

Sunny weather is expected to welcome both these sides in Dehradun. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius for this morning's game.

Delhi vs Nagaland Probable XIs

Delhi:

Anuj Rawat (wk), Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull (c), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini

Nagaland:

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar (wk), Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Sepichem Jingru, Karan Tewatiya, Nagaho Chishi

Delhi vs Nagaland Match Prediction

Delhi possesses a formidable all-round unit and relatively, they are clear favorites to win this game over struggling Nagaland. The side led by young Yash Dhull is anticipated to secure essential points and boost their NRR in the process.

Prediction: Delhi to win the match

Delhi vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema