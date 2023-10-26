Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Goa vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Goa and Saurashtra will play the 114th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Both teams are in Group C and have won four out of six games so far.

Goa lost their last game against Punjab by 56 runs. Punjab elected to bat after winning the toss and posted 169 runs for the loss of nine wickets on the board. Nehal Wadhera played a knock of 46 runs off 28 deliveries. In reply, Goa could muster only 113 runs before bundling out in 16.1 overs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score here.

Saurashtra continued their winning streak in their last game against Andhra. Andhra made 162 runs on the back of a splendid knock of 62 runs off 39 deliveries from Ashwin Hebbar. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra, with three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter, Harvik Desai carried Saurashtra’s innings single-handedly with his innings of 81 runs off 51 deliveries. Saurashtra won the match by seven wickets in 17.4 overs.

Goa vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Goa vs Saurashtra, Match 114, Group C

Date and Time: October 27, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Goa vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide an ample amount of support to the bowlers. The average first-innings score in the last five T20 games here has been just 129 runs. The pacers might dominate throughout this game. The team winning the toss might look to bat.

Goa vs Saurashtra Weather Report

The temperature might remain over 25 degrees Celsius during this game. There will likely be an ample amount of sunshine, with the atmosphere remaining hazy.

Goa vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal (c), Vikash Kanwar Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg, Shubham Tari

Saurashtra

Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Aditya Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jay Gohil

Goa vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Based on the recent form and performance of the two teams, Saurashtra appear to be in a better position to win the upcoming match against Goa. Saurashtra has a balanced team with a strong batting lineup and effective bowlers.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win the match.

Goa vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website