Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Gujarat will lock horns with Punjab in their next game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, October 23. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will host the game at 1:30 PM IST.

Punjab sits at the top of the Group C points table with three wins and a loss after four matches. They lost their opening game in the competition but have been dominant afterwards. They secured an eight-wicket win over Manipur in their previous game.

On the other hand, Gujarat has also played well as they have notched up three wins and a loss after their respective four fixtures. They lost their last game to Andhra by eight wickets and will be eager to get back to the winning ways.

Gujarat vs Punjab Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Punjab, Group C

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Gujarat vs Punjab Pitch Report

It is a sporting surface with something in it for everyone. The batters could score runs here by implying themselves technically, while the spinners are likely to get some help courtesy of the slow nature of the wicket.

Gujarat vs Punjab Weather Forecast

A partly cloudy day is expected in Ranchi on Monday but there are no chances of rain. The temperature is expected to remain between 19 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius, while humidity is likely to remain at 59%.

Gujarat vs Punjab Probable XIs

Gujarat

Urvil Patel (WK), Priyank Panchal, Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (C), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Aarya Desai

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, and Siddarth Kaul

Gujarat vs Punjab Prediction

Punjab have an experienced squad at their disposal and most of their players are in form. Furthermore, they have some serious momentum behind them as well. At the same time, Gujarat faced a setback in their last game and they are now up against a strong opposition. They will have to elevate their game by a notch to win this contest.

Prediction: Punjab is expected to win this match.

Gujarat vs Punjab Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A