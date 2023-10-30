Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will play the Pre Quarter Final 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Gujarat won five out of seven games in Group C and finished in second place. They won their last two group encounters and are coming here with significant momentum.

They faced Manipur in their last game and chased down the target of 138 runs in just 13.1 overs. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagaswalla were the pick of the bowlers and picked three wickets each. Saurav Chauhan scored his second half-century of the tournament and guided the team to victory.

Uttar Pradesh finished second in Group E with three wins from six games. They won three consecutive games, but their campaign finished on a losing note. Madhya Pradesh defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets in their last outing.

Uttar Pradesh posted just 135 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizwi made 30-plus runs each for UP. MP struggled initially but managed to cross the line on the second delivery of the 20th over. Yash Dayal and Mohsin Khan picked two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nitish Rana picked one wicket each.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, Pre Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 31, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The surface at the PCA Stadium could offer support to the batters. The average first innings score in the last five games here has been 168 runs. The teams chasing the target have been successful here this season, having won nine out of 14 games. Hence, the team winning the toss might look to bowl in this game.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The weather will likely remain hazy, and there will be an ample amount of sunshine throughout the match. The temperature will increase gradually here and might reach over 30 degrees by the end of the match.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Gujarat

Chintan Gaja (c), Urvil Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Aarya Desai, Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (c), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Jasmer Dhankhar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

This is shaping up to be an evenly contested encounter. Gujarat won their last game, while Uttar Pradesh lost their previous match. This might play a key role on Tuesday.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema