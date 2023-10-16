Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad is set to square off against Jammu and Kashmir in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday, October 17.

Hyderabad commenced their campaign on a winning note, beating Meghalaya by nine wickets. After bowling out the opposition for just 119 runs in 20 overs, Hyderabad chased down the target in 13.2 overs.

Captain Tilak Varma played a match-winning 41-run unbeaten knock, while Tanmay Agarwal contributed with a 33-ball 46-run unbeaten knock. Medium pacer T Ravi Teja was the star bowler for them, picking up a three-wicket haul. They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, suffered a 19-run defeat against Baroda in their season opener. Despite bowling well and restricting Baroda to just 145 in 20 overs, their batters failed to create an impact and could only manage 126/9.

Jammu, under the leadership of Shubham Khajuria, would be hitting the drawing board and regrouping to get into the winning ways.

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir, Group A

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The last professional game played at this venue was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 before this year's opener between Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The pacers would get lateral movement in the initial few overs. Spinners will likely shun the run-scoring in the middle overs.

Any score above 150 would be tough for the chasing side to win the game.

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be mostly cloudy without major rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius with humidity levels crossing 60 percent.

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Aniketh Reddy, and Telukupalli Ravi Teja.

Jammu and Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria (c), Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, and Lone Nasir Muzaffar.

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

Hyderabad, under the leadership of Tilak Varma, looks balanced in all three aspects of the game. They are anticipated to come out on top in this one-sided affair.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match.

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema