Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand will lock horns with Rajasthan in the Group D clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, October 21.

With wins in both matches, the Virat Singh-led Jharkhand side is having a tremendous tournament. They started off with a victory against Puducherry by four wickets and later, they took their game against Uttarakhand to Super Over. In the Super Over, they bagged a thrilling win.

They would be determined to continue their winning streak and find a better spot on the points table moving forward in the competition.

On the other hand, Rajasthan is being captained by Deepak Hooda in this edition of the tournament. They are currently occupying the sixth position on the points table in Group D and would be hoping to reverse their fortunes.

They started off with a no-result encounter against Puducherry. Later, in the next two games, they faced setbacks against Bengal and Vidarbha by 29 runs and six wickets respectively.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, Group D

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The average first innings score at this venue is 190 with batters getting good assistance from the powerplay overs. We can expect bowlers to have a tough time with no or very little help available on the surface.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be hot and humid without any rain interruptions. Both teams will be welcomed with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Jharkhand:

Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Vivek Kumar, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra, Pankaj Kishor Kumar

Rajasthan:

Abhijeet Tomar, Aditya Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Jharkhand have started on a brilliant tournament this time around. They are clear favorites entering into this contest against the struggling Rajasthan side. We can expect them to occupy the pole position with this victory.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win the match

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A