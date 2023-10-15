Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Group E: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details 

Karnataka will take on Tamil Nadu in the Group E match of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, October 16. Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun will host the game, which will begin at 11 a.m. IST.

Karnataka finished at the top of Group C last year with six wins out of seven matches while Tamil Nadu finished third in Group E last year. Karnataka lost to Punjab in the Quarterfinal 1 and Tamil Nadu finished the season with a win over Chandigarh. Both teams will try to do well in the upcoming season as well.

While Tamil Nadu is the most successful team on SMAT, Mumbai are the defending champions of the tournament. They beat Himachal Pradesh in the final last year and won the coveted title for the first time.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, Monday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharana Pratap College ground, Dehradun is a balanced one where both batters and bowlers will get the help. A score of 180 to 200 would be a good total while batting first.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Weather Forecast

The weather will not be ideal for the game as a scattered thunderstorm can be expected on that day. The temperature could be between 23 to 24 degree Celsius whereas the humidity is likely to be 77% as well.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs

Karnataka:

Mayank Agarwal (c), BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa

Tamil Nadu:

Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar (c), Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka both had decent campaigns last year and they will try to do well this season too. That said, Tamil Nadu have a slightly stronger squad and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar App and Website