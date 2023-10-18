Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Meghalaya vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Mizoram is scheduled to face Meghalaya in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19th.

Mizoram's performance in their last match against Baroda was far from ideal as they managed to score only 97 runs in their first innings. Predictably, Baroda comfortably chased down the target with six overs to spare. The only standout performance came from bowler KC Cariappa, who claimed three wickets at an economy of 4.20.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya had a tough outing against Mumbai, losing the game by nine wickets. Meghalaya's batting struggled, posting a mere 65 runs with the loss of nine wickets in their first innings. Mumbai's batters swiftly achieved the small target within just 10 overs, securing a dominant victory.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Group A

Date & Time: October 19th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Pitch Report

The pitch at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur is generally known to be batting-friendly. Batters can expect good bounce and pace, making it conducive for stroke play. Fast bowlers may also find some assistance early on, but spinners can come into play as the match progresses, particularly in the latter stages of the game. Overall, it's a pitch that can offer balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

The weather on Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 88°F (approximately 31°C). There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity will be relatively low at 42%, while the wind is gentle at 4 mph.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Probable Playing XIs

Meghalaya Team News

Kilco Marak was substituted for Mewada Shylla.

Meghalaya Probable Playing XI

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma.

Mizoram Team News

No major injury concerns

Mizoram Probable Playing XI

Lalhruaizela, Gaurav Singh, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson(w), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte(c), Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Vanlal Remruata.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction

In Group A, both Meghalaya and Mizoram have faced defeats in their two matches of the tournament, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Interestingly, Mizoram holds a slightly better net run rate than Meghalaya, suggesting they've put up a stronger fight in their losses. As a result, Mizoram may be seen as the favorite in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Mizoram to win the game.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: N/A